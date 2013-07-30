Jennifer Aniston Alludes to Needing Therapy After Brad Pitt Divorce

We may still be in the thick of summer, but the hotly anticipated September issues are already rolling out. Yesterday, we caught a glimpse of Blake Lively‘s Lucky cover (which is newly appointed Editor-in-Chief Eva Chen‘s first), and today, Jennifer Aniston‘s Glamour cover has arrived.

The 44-year-old megastar wears a simple black dress with an enormous slit (anything to show off those yoga-fied gams!) and opens up to her “We’re The Millers” costar Jason Sudeikis about everything from her fiancé Justin Theroux‘s paternal instincts to her troubled time following her much publicized marriage—and divorce—to Brad Pitt.

When Sudeikis asked what she would tell herself in her thirties (a time coincides with her split from Pitt in 2005), she stated, “Thirties. Thirties. Go to therapy. Clean up all of the sh-t. Clean up all of the toxins and the noise. Understand who you are. Educate yourself on the self.”

Obviously, given Pitt’s habit of not-so-subtly criticizing their marriage to the media, it’s only fair that Aniston gets to do the same. And frankly, who wouldn’t need therapy after the intense scrutiny she’s received since their breakup?

Luckily, Aniston had the right outlook, and knew she had to take her happiness into her own hands. “You can undo a lot of things. If you’re not happy, you can become happy. Happiness is a choice. That’s the thing I really feel. Like with friends who refuse to get happy, who refuse to rise above the discomfort of where they’re at,” she admitted.

For more from Jennifer Aniston, head to Glamour and pick up the issue on newsstands August 6!

