Jennifer Aniston Finally Breaks Her Silence on Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors & We’re Listening

We all have to face the truth sometime. While Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s dating response shows that some fans are convinced that the acting pair are back together, others aren’t even interested in seeing these former Friends co-stars dating ever again. But now we can finally squash all the disagreements once and for all after hearing Jen weigh in. The 50-year-old actress shut down the rumors in the most straightforward way possible: “It’s hysterical,” she said of the recent press.

The exes split in 2005 after five years of marriage, but fans of the former couple haven’t really been able to stop shipping them since. Their recent reunion at the 2020 SAG awards only added fuel to the fire, with fans using the opportunity to flood social media with memes and hopeless romantic dreams over the pair’s potentially rekindled romance. Brad, 56, responded to early romance rumors weeks ago, explaining, “she’s a good friend.” Yet that response was a little murky. How many times have we heard “good friend” and understood that to mean more than friends, right?

This time around, Jennifer left no room for romantic interpretation. Aside from calling the rumors “hysterical,” she launched a little critique of how quick fans are to latch onto these ideas: “But what else are they going to talk about?” she told Entertainment Tonight. The shade!

“Brad and Jen started talking after their relationships ended. They have seen each other but only occasionally and casually,” a source also told ET. “Jen frequently gets photographed, so she was conscious of avoiding Brad because, while she has always adored him, she never wanted to start any rumors.”

Clearly, it looks like Jen knew what to expect. Even her former Friends co-star, Courteney Cox gave fodder to Jennifer and Brad’s “love” story. But for now, another source at ET confirms that this has all just been “nothing more than fun run-ins.” If you don’t’ take their word for it, take Jen’s.