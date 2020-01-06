Jennifer Aniston Had a Priceless Reaction to Brad Pitt’s Dating Joke at the Golden Globes

Exes with a sense of humor. Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s Golden Globes 2020 dating joke was priceless. ICYMI, Pitt won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During his acceptance speech, the actor made a joke about how he wanted to take his mother as his date but couldn’t.

“I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating them. Just real awkward,” he joked, as the camera panned to Aniston who let out a big laugh.

Pitt’s speech also included a jab at his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar, Leonardo DiCaprio, who famously starred in 1997’s Titanic. In the film, DiCaprio’s character, Jack, dies in freezing cold water after he gives up his raft for the love of his life, Rose. “I want to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” he said. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards. He’s an all star. He’s a gent. And I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you. Still, I would have shared the raft.”

Pitt and Aniston divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage. Both actors have married (and divorced) since then. Pitt split from Angelina Jolie, whom he shares six kids with, in 2016, while Aniston divorced actor Justin Theroux in 2018.

Since the breakups, rumors have flown that Aniston and Pitt are back together. In the past couple years, the two have reconnected. Pitt attended both Aniston’s 50th party and her most recent Christmas bash. Both actors also arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes at the same time—though that could’ve been a total coincidence.

Though the two have become close again, don’t expect them to respark their flame. Pitt told Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes that he and Jen are merely “friends.”

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” he shared when ET told him the world wants a photo of the two together. “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

Glad to know these exes have a sense of humor.