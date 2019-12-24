Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Had an Intense Talk About Angelina Jolie Before Being Friends Again

Jen and Brad’s friendship didn’t happen overnight. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt talked about Angelina Jolie and the drama around the love triangle prior to their divorce before they became friends again. “A reason Brad and Jen get along so well now is that they’ve agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, Dec. 24. “They’re both looking forward, not back.”

Pitt and Aniston divorced in 2005 after almost five years of marriage. Their split came four months after the release of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, in which Pitt and Jolie play love interests. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and Girl Interrupted actress married 2014 after almost nine years of dating before their divorce in 2016. Aniston, for her part, was married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. As for how Pitt built back Aniston’s trust, the source told Us Weekly that the Ad Astra star has become sober and started therapy.

“He’s taken responsibility,“ the insider said. “He’s tried to make amends. He didn’t realize the magnitude of the hurt he caused Jen at the time. He was so swept up in Angelina Jolie, he couldn’t see outside that tunnel.”

Despite their drama, the source said that Aniston and Pitt have “always” had love for each other. “They’ve always cared about each other, and they think fondly of their time together,” the insider said, adding that Aniston thought Pitt “was her soulmate” before their split. “For Jen, seeing Brad is like seeing a dear old friend again. They have a real bond.”

As fans know, Aniston and Pitt have become chummy as of late. The Fight Club actor even attended his ex-wife’s holiday party in December where he was one of the last to leave. “Brad Pitt arrived at Jennifer Aniston’s holiday party a little after 7 p.m. on Saturday,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. “He was among the first to arrive and the second to last guest to leave around 11 p.m. He was dressed casually in a dark bomber jacket with a cap on. He arrived with his longtime security guard who waited for him with his car and saw him out.”

The couple also reunited for Aniston’s 50th birthday party earlier this year. “Brad seemed very hesitant [at first]—all eyes were on him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

The couple is also expected to be in the same room together at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, where they’re both nominated. Pitt is nominated for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Aniston has a nod for her work in The Morning Show. Needless to say, we can’t wait for the telecast.