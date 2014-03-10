Jennifer Aniston Admits She Wants Gisele Bundchen’s Body

Join the club, Jennifer Aniston. Despite being famous for her own toned physique, the 45-year-old actress admitted to Self magazine that she’d love to have Gisele Bundchen‘s body instead of her own for 24 hours.

In the interview, Aniston also dishes on her weakness for nachos, saying: “The food I love so much that if I dropped it on the floor, I’d eat it anyway is a nacho. I fry the chips myself. Just take a tortilla, cut it into triangles, and throw ’em in coconut oil.”

Apparently, she loves her nachos so much, that Aniston said she had to give up Mexican food for a year or post a selfie on Instagram for a year, she’d definitely give up the grub.

“I don’t have Instagram. And I’m not a fan of selfies. I don’t understand them. I feel like there’s enough out there, why add to it?” she said.

The former “Friends” leading lady—who’s engaged to actor Justin Theroux, 42—also brought up fitness, saying she allows her self 40 minutes of exercise a day, that includes cross training with sit-ups, running, and weights, although right now, she’s taking a little break.

“I had a knee injury, so I’m not at my fighting-shape weight, which is fine. It’s nice to be a little curvier sometimes,” Aniston said.

Whether we truly believe she really feels that way is another story, but hey—good for her for loosing up a little on her notorious dedication for being super-thin.

Head over to Self to read Aniston’s whole interview, then let us know: Who would you trade bodies with if you could?