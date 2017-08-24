Jennifer Aniston Hits Back at Body-Shamers Who Claim She Looks Pregnant

We already know Jennifer Aniston is an all-around badass. In a 2016 essay for The Huffington Post, the 48-year-old actress called out the tabloids for what they are: sexist. Now, in a new interview with Glamour, Aniston is clapping back at body-shamers who accuse her of looking pregnant when her stomach isn’t washboard-abs flat.

Aniston admitted that incessant pregnancy rumors are what aggravates her the most. “I would say, I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying ‘Finally Pregnant!'” she said. The “Friends” star speculated that tabloids concoct pregnancy stories out of bloated photos, despite knowing that someone’s stomach sticking out is a completely normal look.

“I mean, it’s like they take a picture of you and create this story,” Aniston said. “If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant. And it’s like, actually no, it’s just my body. Not that it’s any of your business to begin with.”

For Aniston, even if she was pregnant, that’s private information shared between two parents, not necessarily the rest of the world: “Having a child, as we know, is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it,” she said.

The rom-com veteran also shut down mommy-shamers who judge her for not being a mom yet at 48. “My ideas of what a happy life and fulfilled life are might be different from other people’s,” Aniston said. “I think it’s to each their own. Nobody’s right to judge someone else’s choices. No one knows what’s going on beyond the four walls of your home, of these people who are having or not having children. It’s a very sensitive area to go to, especially. It’s sensitive to me.”

For the actress, the world would be better of if everyone just minded their own business. “Everybody likes to get into each other’s panty drawers. Stay in your own backyard and let everybody live their lives,” she said.

Lesson learned: Don’t come for Jennifer Aniston because she’s got no time for your B.S. Got that, tabloids?