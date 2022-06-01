Jennifer Aniston Just Wore These $48 Trendy Rings That Look So Chic

Scroll To See More Images

One of our biggest beauty and style inspirations is hands down Jennifer Aniston. From her favorite lip mask to her go-to hair brush, how could we not trust Jen’s impeccable taste? Beauty products aside, the actress is seriously onto something with jewelry. She wore a bunch of rings from BaubleBar to help wrap up The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Some of them cost just $48 a pop, which is exactly what we like to hear as we get ready to elevate our summer style.

Ranging from $48 to $78, these are amazing prices considering so many A-listers tend to opt for brands we could never dream of splurging on. Jen’s far from the only celeb who loves BaubleBar, though. Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber and Julia Roberts (major flex) are a few of the other big names that have dazzled in the brand’s trendy jewelry.

It’s easy to see why so many celebs accessorize with BaubleBar’s pieces. They’re incredibly sparkly and chic—from the eye-catching Mini Alidia Ring to the luxe gold Mini Maro Set.

Let this be your sign to shop the Jennifer Aniston-approved jewelry that’s actually affordable. These pieces will no doubt be the perfect finishing touches to all of your summer OOTDs.

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

Julia Roberts had everyone going berserk when she wore the multi-colored Alidia Ring and now Jennifer Aniston is following suit. The bestselling ring flaunts baguette stones that form the most eye-catching band. Choose from black, clear, multi and pink ombre, or buy a few and stack ’em up like Jen.

Akeelah Cubic Zirconia Ring

Looking for a thinner band option? Check out the Akeelah Cubic Zirconia Ring in blue, clear or pink ombre. It features one pear-shaped stone and one princess cut stone. The pavé band (lots of small stones set into the entire band) gives the ring even more glimmer.

Anna Cubic Zirconia Ring

The Anna Cubic Zirconia Ring also sports a pavé band, but the focus is a single oval stone. This option is a bit more subtle and minimal, though it still sparkles beautifully.

Mini Maro Ring Set

Made from 18K gold, the Mini Maro Ring Set is for those obsessed with stacking rings. We don’t blame you—it’s a total look. You get two dainty gold rings for just $78, which is a steal if we ever saw one.

Maro Ring Set

Chic jewelry doesn’t always mean thin, delicate pieces. Try this pair of thicker dome rings paired together for a look people won’t be able to keep their eyes off of.