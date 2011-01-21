StyleCaster
Share

Jennifer Aniston Bares Bod, Talks Bachelor

What's hot
StyleCaster

Jennifer Aniston Bares Bod, Talks Bachelor

Kerry Pieri
by

Jennifer Aniston is still curiously single, but you won’t find her competing with love hungry hos on The Bachelor any time soon, telling Allure, “You know what I find fascinating? The Bachelor. I was mesmerized by how these girls, they meet this guy, they have three dates together or something, and they’re weeping as though they’ve just lost the love of their life. I don’t understand that.” Maybe you need some of that inhibition in love Jen, not that I’m judging.

Aniston also sports the same bangs she had in Rock Star, which I didn’t dig then nor now on her (maybe I do judge), but the main focus of the image is most certainly her half nakedness. When asked of that toned tummy, she explains, “My stomach is not my hardest [challenge]-my derriere is much more my challenge.” Revelations all over the place today!

110548 1295626715 Jennifer Aniston Bares Bod, Talks Bachelor

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share