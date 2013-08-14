Jennifer Aniston Cancels Flight to Avoid Run-In With Angelina Jolie: Report

The greatest (and most lucrative for the tabloid magazine industry) celebrity love triangle of all time just keeps on giving. The latest in the Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, and Brad Pitt saga involves a British Airways plane, a tiny first class cabin, and a last minute flight change to avoid an awkward run-in. Put it this way: It’s safe to say Jen and Angie won’t be joining the Mile High Club anytime soon.

According to Us Weekly, Aniston and Jolie (who are 44 and 38-years-old respectively) were set to board the same flight from Los Angeles to London this past Sunday, but Aniston changed her flight at the last minute. While it’s impossible to confirm that this was the only reason why Aniston jumped ship, an airline source did reveal that she definitely pushed her travel time back.

Call it petty, call it high school drama, call it whatever you want—but we totally get it. It would have been a seriously uncomfortable situation, no matter how luxurious those first class seats are. After all, since Jolie started dating Pitt soon after Aniston split with him (or prior to the breakup, according to some reports) back in 2005, it’s been a hot button issue in the media. Recently, both Aniston and Pitt spoke out about the turmoil they experienced during the end of the marriage.

What do you think—would you have switched your flight to avoid your ex-husband’s new partner?

