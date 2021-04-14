Jennifer Aniston Just Responded to Rumors That She’s Adopting Her 1st Child

Setting the record straight. Jennifer Aniston responded to adoption rumors after a report that she told her Friends cast that she’s adopting her first child at while filming the show’s upcoming reunion.

“The story is a fabrication and false,” a representative for Aniston told E! News on Tuesday, April 13. According to TMZ, several European news publications reported this week that Aniston announced her plans to adopt at the Friends reunion, which filmed over the course of three days at Warner Brother Studios in Los Angeles.

TMZ also reported that the reunion—which will air on HBO Max in the next few months—used the same famous fountain seen in the NBC sitcom’s theme song. Matthew Perry, who starred with Aniston on Friends, confirmed in a since-deleted Instagram post in April 2021 that the cast was filming the reunion. “Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends,” Perry captioned a photo of him in hair and makeup in his trailer.

In a 2017 interview with Glamour, Aniston opened up the pressure she feels from the public to become a mom. “It’s like [the paparazzi] take a picture of you and create this story,” she said. “If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant. And it’s like, actually no, it’s just my body. Not that it’s any of your business to begin with. Having a child, as we know, is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it.”

Aniston also told glamour at the time about why she isn’t interested in having children. “My ideas of what a happy life and fulfilled life are might be different from other people’s. I think it’s to each their own,” she said. “Nobody’s right to judge someone else’s choices. No one knows what’s going on beyond the four walls of your home, of these people who are having or not having children. It’s a very sensitive area to go to, especially. It’s sensitive to me.”

