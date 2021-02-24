Here’s What to Know About Those BLACKPINK Jennie & G-Dragon Dating Rumors

Since news broke about Jennie and G-Dragon dating, the K-pop community hasn’t been the same. Dispatch, a South Korean media outlet, reported on February 23, 2021, that BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon have been in a relationship for a year.

As K-pop fans know, Jennie and G-Dragon, who have an eight-year age difference, are from the same entertainment label, YG Entertainment. BIGBANG debuted in 2005 and had their most recent comeback, “Flower Road,” in 2018. BLACKPINK debuted in 2016. In an interview on Park Jin-young’s Party People in 2017, BLACKPINK’s members, which also include Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé, revealed that YG Entertainment prohibits them from smoking, drinking, going to clubs, getting tattoos or plastic surgery and dating. Jennie, however, did note that there was an exception to the ban, which is that any rule can be broken as long as YG Entertainment’s former CEO, Yang Hyun-Suk, gives his permission.

Out of BLACKPINK’s members, Jennie is the only member to have a past relationship be confirmed. Jennie dated EXO’s Kai from October 2018 to January 2019. SM Entertainment, EXO’s management company, confirmed their relationship in December 2018 after they were photographed on a date together. Fans speculated that the two were in a relationship since at least October 2018 after Kai and Jennie both posted photos in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris around the same time. In January 2019, SM Entertainment confirmed that Jennie and Kai had broken up. “It is true that Kai and Jennie have recently parted ways,” the company said in a statement. A source told Naver at the time that the two split because of their schedules but they remain friends.

So that Jennie’s dating history in a nutshell. But what about Jennie and G-Dragon? Ahead is what we know about Dispatch’s Jennie and G-Dragon dating rumors, including YG Entertainment’s response.

Dispatch’s Reveal

Dispatch reported on February 23, 2021, that Jennie and G-Dragon have been dating for a year. According to the outlet, G-Dragon has a personal parking lot and a private elevator for his penthouse, which Jennie would use to visit hm in secret. Dispatch also reported that Jennie would go to G-Dragon’s house after her daily schedules with BLACKPINK. According to the outlet, YG Entertainment knew about Jennie and G-Dragon’s relationship, with Jennie’s manager and G-Dragon’s manager driving her to and from G-Dragon’s house.

Dispatch first saw Jennie leaving G-Dragon’s house on January 31, 2021, the day of BLACKPINK’s online concert, “The Show.” According the outlet, Jennie was seen leaving G-Dragon’s house the morning of “The Show” before going to the concert’s venue. G-Dragon’s car was also seen at the venue, according to Dispatch. “Quite a lot of people at YG have noticed their relationship,” a source told the outlet at the time. “Jennie’s mother is also aware of her relationship with G-Dragon. She’s thankful that he takes special care of her.”

YG’s Response

In response to the Jennie and G-Dragon dating rumors, YG Entertainment released the following statement: “We can not confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding.”

“BLACK”

Before BLACKPINK’s debut, Jennie was featured in a performance of G-Dragon’s “BLACK” in 2013. The two performed the song on “Inkigayo” at the the time. The performance came three years before Jennie debuted with BLACKPINK. Jennie also starred in the music video for G-Dragon’s 2012 song, “That XX.”