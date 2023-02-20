This Internet-Famous Sweater Has Inspired Dozens of TikTok Styling Videos & It’s 20% Off Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Dressing like an adult means investing in high quality pieces that you can wear in many different ways. Gone are the days of picking up a $15 dress for a school function and then never wearing it again because it already made an appearance on Instagram. These days, sustainable fashion is sexy fashion, and that’s probably why the Jenni Kayne cardigan has blown up all over TikTok.

The Jenni Kayne cashmere cocoon cardigan is viral on the app for its versatility and ability to add the perfect touch to literally any outfit. Seriously, are you going out to dinner on date night? Add the cardi over your silky spaghetti strap dress and sneakers. Headed to do work at a coffee shop so you can spy on your favorite barista crush? Pull the cardigan on over jeans and a tank top. No matter how you choose to wear it, we can tell you right here and now: you’re going to look cute. Plus, for TODAY ONLY!!!!!! you can get this luxe cardigan on sale for 20 percent off. All you have to do is enter the code 20COCOON at checkout to secure the deal. If you missed the window of time for the sale, don’t worry. After today Feb. 20, 2022, you can still get a 15 percent off code if you sign up for the brand’s newsletter.

Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan

This version of the cocoon cardigan is made with cashmere, which accounts for the higher price tag than the rest of the line. But today only you can save 20 percent on the price, making it just $356.

Cocoon Cardigan

This cocoon cardigan is made with a fabric blend that’s made to be oversized. It comes in four different colors from size XS to XXL.

Cropped Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan

If you want more of a cropped oversize look, this style is perfect to pair with high-wasted jeans or a skirt.

Cable Cocoon Cardigan

The cable cocoon cardigan has a textured design for a luxe and cozy look without a hiked price tag. Enter code 20COCOON at checkout to save 20 percent.

Alpaca Cocoon Cardigan

This blend cardigan is made from 70 percent baby alpaca wool made in Peru, making it ultra soft to the touch. This version is under $300 during today’s sale.