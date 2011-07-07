Jenni Kayne Resort 2010

Jenni Kayne took a deep dive into her California roots for Resort 2010. The collection’s shapes and materials are not only inspired by the beach, but breezy cover-ups and light jackets are perfect for the beach as well. I love the contrast between the bright neon green silk hibiscus print and the organic abstract lace. The lace reminds me of the tangled driftwood and seaweed that you find on the beach laying on tan sand, or you know, delicate tan chiffon.

For full resort coverage see our Hot Topic: Resort 2010