Jenna Lyons: A Study In Style

There are some influencers in the fashion industry who are instantly recognizable due to their flamboyant style whilst sporting an ego like it was the season’s biggest accessory. Then, there are some who take a backseat to their hard work and let it speak for itself. It’s not to say that one is better than the other, there has to be a yin to every yang, right?

We have to admit though, we’re been beyond intrigued by the sometimes enigma known as Jenna Lyons. The force behind J. Crew, the Creative Director not only rejuvenates simple designs wearable to a gaping span of shoppers, but continues to push boundaries that are digestible to the everyday gal.

Only stepping into the spotlight when completely necessary (or when Oprah comes knocking on her door), Jenna not only possesses a personal style true to her own vision (who else could wear a sweatshirt and feathered skirt to the Met Gala?) but also manages to translate this into collections without being blatantly literal or obvious.

With that being said, we broke down the key attributes of Jenna’s effortless style below so you can borrow some of her distinct looks. (P.S. Get more of Jenna’s trademark looks in the slideshow above!)

A Genre With A Twist: Regardless if it’s a black tie event or a day to the office, Jenna reinterprets the appropriate attire to fit her own personal style. We love how she will spruce up a pair of cargo pants with a sequined blouse or rock bold colors in a simple maxi-dress (paired with a sharp blazer, of course).

Don’t Be Afraid Of Denim: That’s right, ladies. Denim isn’t just for laundry day or a night relaxing at a dive bar with friends. Denim can appear totally modern. We love how she pairs a killer pair of stilettos with a Canadian tuxedo to look both casual and not messy.

It’s Not Just For Boys: Jenna incorporates masculine details in just about every look, and we love her for it. Look to your boyfriend’s closet for a sick pair of trousers, mash up the look with your favorite top and finish it off with a pair of heels that you’ve been dying to wear.

Kick Up The Color: Regardless if she’s wearing a ball gown or a tailored jacket, her wise use of vibrant hues on her clothes or lips offers as a perfect counterpoint. We’re obsessed with her common use of bright red lipstick with a more casual look or even when going all-out glam.

Show Off Your Gams!: The wide-leg trouser. Sure, these can seem daunting at first. You’ve logged serious hours at spinning, so the last thing you want to do is hide your newly toned legs away! We love how Jenna looks stunning in sailor-inspired wide-leg trousers that hug her in all the right places and still leave a bit to the imagination.

Want to share your own inspiration? Be sure to register as a user to upload photos, articles and favorite products that are shaping your style.