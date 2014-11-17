Jenna Lyons Looked Predictably Amazing At Solange’s Wedding

Solange Knowles’ sleek Stéphane Rolland jumpsuit and custom Kenzo dress and cape may be getting all the press from the singer’s weekend wedding—not to mention her sister Beyoncé’s choice of a $350 Torn by Ronny Kobo dress for the event—but we think what J.Crew Executive Creative Director Jenna Lyons wore to the New Orleans nuptials deserves some of the spotlight too, simply because it’s pretty darn gorgeous.

With all guests instructed to wear white, Lyons opted for a cream-colored feathered floor-length feather skirt with beading that looks like it could be the same skirt she wore to the Met Gala in 2011. She paired it with a crisp white button down, a short camel mink coat, gold bracelets, an oversized clutch, and her signature glasses.

All in all, the look has us re-thinking what to wear to formal occasions like a black tie wedding, or a fancy charity event. Instead of going straight for that boring old black dress, why not take a page from Lyons’ playbook and go for a formal skirt with either a button-down or t-shirt tucked in.

What do you think of Jenna Lyons’ outfit? Sound off in the comments!