Links to Click: Jenna Lyons Owns More Shoes Than All Of Us, Anne Hathaway’s Predictable New Role, More

1. A few takeaways from the above video: Jenna Lyons has 289 pairs of shoes, she considers leopard a neutral, and calls shoes that don’t make it past her J.Crew editing “Ugly Dollies” and winners “Shiny Ponies.” [YouTube]

2. Anne Hathaway continues her doe-eyed Audrey Hepburn impersonation with the rumor that she’s close to landing the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle in Cameron Mackintosh’s film remake of classic musical “My Fair Lady.” [The Sun]

3. Ann Curry, Kris Jenner, Ashley Judd, Anderson Cooper, and Megan McCain: Just a few (pretty decent) folks people think should join “The View.” [People]

4. What a cad: Gerard Butler told Howard Stern he slept with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” blonde Brandi Glanville but “forgot her name” after meeting her at a beach party and having sex with her. [Us Weekly]

5. Wait, what? A London restaurant promises a zero-calorie dining experience. [The Vivant]

6. A worthwhile read: Is logo mania on the wane? [Business of Fashion]

7. Yes, please: What beauty products to buy for spring. [Daily Makeover]