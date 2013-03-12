StyleCaster
Share

Links to Click: Jenna Lyons Owns More Shoes Than All Of Us, Anne Hathaway’s Predictable New Role, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Links to Click: Jenna Lyons Owns More Shoes Than All Of Us, Anne Hathaway’s Predictable New Role, More

Perrie Samotin
by

Take an afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links to click now!

1. A few takeaways from the above video: Jenna Lyons has 289 pairs of shoes, she considers leopard a neutral, and calls shoes that don’t make it past her J.Crew editing “Ugly Dollies” and winners “Shiny Ponies.” [YouTube]

2. Anne Hathaway continues her doe-eyed Audrey Hepburn impersonation with the rumor that she’s close to landing the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle in Cameron Mackintosh’s film remake of classic musical “My Fair Lady.” [The Sun]

3. Ann Curry, Kris Jenner, Ashley Judd, Anderson Cooper, and Megan McCain: Just a few (pretty decent) folks people think should join “The View.” [People]

4. What a cad: Gerard Butler told Howard Stern he slept with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” blonde Brandi Glanville but “forgot her name” after meeting her at a beach party and having sex with her. [Us Weekly]

5. Wait, what? A London restaurant promises a zero-calorie dining experience. [The Vivant]

6. A worthwhile read: Is logo mania on the wane? [Business of Fashion]

7. Yes, please: What beauty products to buy for spring. [Daily Makeover]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share