Room of the Week: Jenna Lyons’ Colorful Inspiration Filled Office

Few women appear as effortlessly chic as Jenna Lyons, J.Crew’s President and Creative Director. When we got a peak at her office thanks to a Fast Company article, we were immediately smitten. A little bohemian, a little bit retro, and totally fitting with Lyons’ personal style, we only wish our office was half as cool. Here, some tips on how to get inspired by Lyons’ workspace.

1. Decorate With Inspiration. Yes, we know a part of Lyons’ job at J.Crew is conceptualizing the brand’s direction, and so the inspiration photos behind her desk are entirely relevant to her job, but we can’t help but be totally engrossed by the way it looks. Instead of spending money on pricey artwork for your office why not pin up things that you love—including photos and sketches—to create a totally original workspace on a budget.

2. Go Bright. The focal point of the office is the raspberry lucite desk. It completely changes Lyons’ office, and adds a fun dimension to the space. Instead of going with a boring desk, think bright.

3. Mid-century Modern. You wouldn’t think that mid-century modern chairs would work in this space, but they do, and they go a long way in adding an adult and thought out look to the space.

4. Comforts of Home. We love that Lyons has tons of family photos in her office along with a fun shag rug. With the amount of time everyone spends working these days, the office should have plenty of touches of home.

5. A Desk Is a Workspace Above All Else. What we love most about this desk and office space, is that even though it is seriously chic, it actually feel like Lyons gets work done here. You don’t want to over design your office to the point where you can’t hold a meeting in it, scribble to-do lists to yourself, or have a spot to put your mail.

