Jenna Lyons’ New Girl Revealed, Match Made In Fashion Heaven

This morning Page Six revealed the identity of Jenna Lyons’ new romantic partner, and we must say, girl’s got good taste.

Courtney Crangi, sister and business partner of Philip Crangi — a jewelry darling in both the fashion and celebrity worlds — is reportedly Lyons’ new partner and saving grace during her divorce from Vincent Mazeau.

Apparently the two have known each other for years and Courtney is as driven and influential as Lyons. Sounds perfect. Not to mention, Lyons now has access to some pretty sweet bling. As if we needed another reason to be jealous of the J.Crew superstar.

Image courtesy of Sipa.