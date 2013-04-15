Jenna Lyons: Her 20 All-Time Best Outfits

Anyone with a pulse likely is aware of the epic transformation J.Crew has undergone in recent years, largely due to its president and executive creative director Jenna Lyons, who’s more “sequins” than “roll-neck sweaters.”

Apart from completely overhauling J. Crew’s image and inventory (and causing both sales and brand awareness to skyrocket), Lyons herself has become the embodiment of everything the label represents, and acts as the brand’s de facto spokesperson, designer, model, stylist, and muse.

With her spindly six-foot-tall stature and signature knack for mixing feminine “fancy” items like sequin pants, satin floral trousers, and glittery statement jewelry with broken-in basics (chambray shirts, striped tees, crewneck sweaters), it’s not an exaggeration to say Lyons has become something of a personal-style deity to legions of women who are, for lack of a better word, obsessed with her and everything she represents.

Since we’re also fans of the 42-year-old’s peerless sense of style, we found 20 Jenna Lyons photos that highlight her all-time best looks (no easy feat!) for you to get inspired by, copy, gawk at, or any other reactions you typically have to seeing images of a spectacularly well-dressed person.

