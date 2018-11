NAME: Jenna Elizabeth Kirkutis

OCCUPATION: Filmmaker, www.jennaelizabethstudio.com

WHERE ARE YOU FROM: Williamsburg, Brooklyn



HEAD TO TOE: Vintage Sonia Rykiel coat; Pixie Market necklace; Marc Jacobs bag; Anne Klien boots

FAVORITE DESIGNERS/STORES: Sonia Rykiel, Helmut Lang, Louis Vuitton

HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR PERSONAL STYLE: Spontaneous

Photo Credit: Joseph D’Arco