Jenna Dewan-Tatum Talks Style, Skinny Jeans, and Adam Levine

The folks at Beauty High recently sat down with Jenna Dewan-Tatum to test out some of the hottest beauty trends for fall and, of course, chat about all of the happenings in her life. We were lucky enough to chat with the gorgeous star later in the week, after it had been announced that she will be starring opposite Adam Levine in the hit TV show “American Horror Story.” Here, she talks with us about her personal style, the favorite items in her closet, and her upcoming film 10 Years, where she stars opposite her husband, Channing Tatum.

StyleCaster: Describe your personal style.

Jenna Dewan-Tatum: I would say that it’s sexy, classic but with a funky edge.

How has it evolved over the past couple of years?

It’s become way more streamlined in the past few years. In the beginning of styling, I was always a little bit more over the top — more makeup, more accessories, just really trying a bunch of different trends. But now I’ve found more what works on me, and it’s a little bit more classic and streamlined.

What’s your favorite item in your closet right now?

I have a pair of J Brand denim skinny jeans that I probably wear every other day. I’m not quite sure if I could live without them! They fit well and they always look great no matter what I put on.

Huge congratulations on “American Horror Story.” Are you excited for it?

I’m beyond excited. It’s one of my favorite shows and I loved it all last season. It’s a great, fun show to be a part of — it’s a really fun role.

Are you looking forward to working with Adam Levine?

I mean, who wouldn’t be?! I’ve been a fan of him way before this job. He could not be nicer.

We’re all looking forward to 10 Years. What was it like looking for such a fun cast?

I’ve never done a movie with such a large cast — it was like one big party! We all flew to Albequrque, we shot everything pretty much in hotel. We were all hanging out and we became a real family filming this movie, and I think you’ll feel that when you see that. I wish every movie could be fun like this!

What was it like working with your husband?

It was really fun! It was very easy. We met working on Step Up, so naturally we had a working relationship. The second we started doing scenes and getting into it, it felt really natural. It was fun to work with someone that you obviously have chemistry with. It made the whole thing easier.

I’m a huge Step Up fan. How do you feel now that it’s a franchise?

I’ve seen the other ones — it’s so funny because I never in my wildest dreams would have thought this would happen! Nobody knew this would become a franchise. It blows our minds. We laugh all the time about it, like, “Our little movie that could!”