Here’s Jenna Dewan Tatum Stark Naked, Courtesy Channing Tatum

It’s not every day that a loving husband posts an appreciative photograph of his wife taking a nap in the nude, and it’s even less frequent when a super-famous husband does so, featuring his super-famous wife. But that’s just what Channing Tatum just did, and now we all know that Jenna Dewan Tatum sleeps sans clothes—at least for naps. “Nap time = The Best Time 😇🙌🙌,” Channing wrote.

Though it doesn’t appear that Jenna could have given her consent to her husband posting this photo on social media, we imagine that he waited until she woke up to post the pic. Or maybe they have some sort of complex agreement about this type of thing, who knows. Jenna did go on the record about their sex life (not for the first time) in a recent issue of Cosmopolitan, so maybe they’re just open about this kind of thing, who knows.

“I’ve always been a very sexual person,” Jenna said. “We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life]. Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that.”

Good to know! And now we all know how much the Tatums enjoy their naps.