Will Jena Malone Play the First Female Robin in ‘Batman v. Superman’?

Secrets, secrets, secrets! According to a new report, Jena Malone is filming a mystery role in Ben Affleck’s much anticipated Batman film, “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”—and that role might possibly be Batman’s sidekick Robin!

While nothing is confirmed as of yet, the hype kicked off following a report from Central Michigan’s NBC affiliate. Speaking anonymously due to a hefty confidentiality agreement, a source close to the production spoke with WILX’s Kirk Montgomery, who reported that, “The character of Robin as scripted now, is female. Actress Jena Malone of “The Hunger Games” was spotted on set in Detroit and a recent Instagram photo has sparked speculation that she has been added to the cast.”

The Instagram photo in question, seen below, shows Malone with a shock of red hair and the caption, “Drastic times call for drastic measures.”

While the casting of a female Robin is surprising, it’s not entirely unheard of. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Zack Snyder has previously stated the movie would take cues from the 1980 graphic novel The Dark Knight Returns, which introduced a character named Carrie Kelley, a schoolgirl who is saved by Batman.

And just to add extra fuel to the fire, Jena starred in Snyder’s 2011 film “Sucker Punch,” so it wouldn’t be a shock to see them re-team for “Batman.”

Do you think it’s time for female Robin? Think Jena Malone is a good casting choice? Tell us in the comments!