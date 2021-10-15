This Miley Cyrus-Approved Artist Made the Trippiest Apple Watch Bands for Just $40

Scroll To See More Images

For a long time, I swore I’d never be a watch person. Don’t get me wrong, I love all other types of jewelry—you should see the mounds of gold chains and statement rings on my bedside table— but something about watches always felt more formal than fun to me. Because of this, I’ve been on the hunt for quite some time for a watch that feels as fun as the rest of my wardrobe. And finally, I’ve found it! Cue Jen Stark x Armitron with the jolt of creativity the watch world has been needing.

If you’re already a watch person, I need not spend extra time hyping up Armitron, known for making “America’s Watch” and encouraging unique timepieces since 1975 (If you haven’t read the founder story of Eugen Gluck, I can almost guarantee it’ll have you in your feels).

As for Jen Stark, her incredible 3D and 2D art has made waves (quite literally!) as she explores the conceptualizing of visual systems. At first glance, her art is all vivid hues and curvy shapes; but in reality, studies in geometry and kinetics are at play. Who can forget the rainbow wormhole she designed as part of Miley Cyrus’ 2015 VMAs entrance?

Now, you can take Stark’s Cyrus-approved, trippy art wherever you go, thanks to the collaboration we didn’t know we needed. Stark and Armitron have teamed up to release eight incredible watches, divvied up into three categories. There are three silicone styles priced at $85, three mesh styles at $95 and two Apple Watch bands at just $40 a pop.

The range features gold, silver and black metals, so there’s truly something for everybody. And of course, tons of color, although there are a few greyscale options in the mix for those who prefer patterns over brights.

While my maximalist heart wants to style these up with the craziest pattern-mixing rainbow ‘fit I can find, I’m also tempted to wear mine with monochrome black or a white-tee-and-jeans combo. Sometimes, art this good makes enough of a statement all on its own.

If you, too, have been looking to step up your watch game, I think I’ve found a few hard-to-resist options to consider. Below, read on for our favorites from the Jen Stark x Armitron collection, and shop the entire range on the Armitron site now.

Jen Stark x Armitron Mesh 002

I won’t lie, this one’s my favorite. Gold mesh is so timeless and so I love the contrast with all those gorgeous colors!

Jen Stark x Armitron Apple Watch Band 001

Is this not the perfect understated-yet-playful gender neutral Apple Watch band?

Jen Stark x Armitron Silicone 002

I’ll never say no to a little bling, so the rainbow rhinestone detailing on this really watch wins me over.

Jen Stark x Armitron Mesh 003

If you love Stark’s art but need something more neutral for daily wear, this grayscale watch is for you.

Jen Stark x Armitron Silicone 003

For that perrrrrfect balance of color and depth, this black silicone watch is a must.