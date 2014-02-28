5 Secrets To Dressing Like You Have a Stylist (Even If You Don’t)

Stylist Jen Rade is responsible for some of the most memorable red carpet moments ever with a client list that includes Angelina Jolie, Jenna Fischer, and Jennifer Morrison. Yes, she’s the she one resonsible for Jolie’s infamous Atelier Versace gown from the Oscars in 2012 and its very revealing leg-showing slit.

MORE: See Every Single Dress Worn By Best Actress Oscar Winners

Besides her role as a celebrity stylist, Rade also designs a line for QVC, Edge by Jen Rade, focused on affordable basics like chiffon maxi dresses, ladylike pencil skirts, and wear-with-anything tunics. Just in time for the Oscars, Rade is debuting two new gowns from her collection inspired by the red carpet during QVC’s “Red Carpet Style – Live from L.A” special February 28, with the idea that all women can look red carpet ready if they want to.

MORE: 15 Celebrity Stylists You Should Know

With that in mind, Rade shared her top tips for dressing like you have a celebrity stylist at your beck and call, even if you don’t. Never leave home without baby wipes again!

1. Do your research.

Rade’s first order of business when picking out a look for client is going through tons of runway images. “I start the process on Style.com going through all of the recent collections,” Rade says, sometimes as many as 100 shows, to find the right looks to pull. Sure, most of us don’t have access to any and all designer dresses, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do some serious research of your own. Spend some time browsing online to see what is out there before going shopping. “I don’t like to leave any stone unturned,” Rade says.

2. Don’t be afraid to tweak your clothes.

Just because you find a great dress, doesn’t mean that it is entirely perfect as is. “Adding a velvet ribbon on the waist, or a belt to nip in the waist, is helpful for giving your waist definition,” Rade suggests.

3. Get the length just right.

Rade told us that one of her biggest red carpet pet peeves is when someone wears something that isn’t the exact right length. “You don’t want the dress to be kissing floor, but very close. You don’t want it to be too short or too long, those little things show.” The rule holds true even if you aren’t dressing for the red carpet. Getting a tailor to change the length of something in your wardrobe isn’t expensive, and will ultimately make a huge difference.

4. Dress for the camera.

Rade isn’t just paid to pick out clothes that look good in person, a huge part of her job is making sure that her clients’ outfits look great in photos. “At a red carpet event, you’re going to be photographed from every angle, and the photos are happening so quickly that you don’t even know if the flash is coming from behind you, in front of you, to the side of you. Every angle has to look good.” In the Instagram age, buying clothes that look great in photos is something everyone should keep in mind when shopping.

5. Be prepared for wardrobe emergencies.

Why do celebrities never seem to have stains or torn straps? They have stylists, that’s why. With a little planning, you too can be prepared for a wardrobe emergency. “Have pins, a pre-threaded needle—you just never know—and baby wipes to lift small stains and lint, especially if you are wearing all black,” Rade says of the essentials she makes sure her clients have on them before they walk out the door.