Jen Koehl and Chris Bick

Name: Jen Koehl / Chris Bick

Age: Aged to perfection!

Occupation: general manager/ CEO of fred flare

Location: Greenpoint, Brooklyn

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

C: Actually, we both do the majority of our shopping at fred flare! Not kidding, Jen buys something new almost every single day. But my secret pleasure store is J. Crew’s new “Liquor Store“ for men in Tribeca… it’s a dream!



J: I also find inspiration at stores in my hometown of Akron, Ohio. I have a vintage store I frequent called The Hidden Pearl and it’s always jam-packed full of costume jewelry, vintage name brand bags, and platforms that would typically cost an arm and a leg in NYC. It’s fun to find pieces that resemble the ones you see on the runway, but cost $4. I love mixing those with my fred flare items – I never get bored!

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

J: I think Chris and I can use the same sentence: We’re energetic, hardworking, and completely impulsive so every single day is interesting, fun, and full of surprises!



3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

C: Dresses! Colorful dresses, classy dresses, party dresses and everything in between! Oh, and a different pair of colored nerd glasses every day.



J: Uh-oh, I have two. Watches and shoes! I’m so into shoes right now. The Chinese Laundry platforms we have are spectacular and look amazing with everything. I can’t wait to get more. And watches are the best accessory. You can wear a brightly colored watch with a plain jeans-and-tee combo, but look completely put-together.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Oh, so many! We think mixing and matching styles is a must! Anna Sui with her patterns and feathers, Matthew Williamson with that Navajo vibe, Marc Jacobs with his sharp lines and pleats…the list goes on and on. And to be honest, it’s constantly evolving! Put on Marc Jacobs and get ready to dance!



5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

C: Madonna. Wait— would I have to wear the clothes? Okay, I’ll wear the cone bra!



J: Mary-Kate Olsen of course…I would settle for Ashley though.



6. What are your favorite online destinations?

After fred flare, we would have to say The Sartorialist; we love to see the street fashion and the shots are so inspirational. All the celeb blogs (for research, of course) and New York Magazine for tons of updates! Racked.com is also amazing, we can’t tear ourselves away. WE LOVE RETAIL!



7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

Woah–what a good question. Probably the 20s… flappers, jazz and good ol’ fashioned bob cuts. Oh, wait– we would have to flip a coin between that and the early 60s. The men were in crispy suits and plastic frame glasses, and the women looked killer in pencil skirts!



8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Probably Edith Head. She designed for literally everyone that was anyone back in the day and her style is so classic.



9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

J: Duh! Holly Golightly! She is breathtaking!



C: TOTES!



10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

J: 1) Tights: No matter how many times you ruin them, you will ALWAYS buy them again.

2) Sunglasses: I can break, lose or scratch the exact same pair of Risky Business sunglasses. I’ve already purchased one pair a month for over a year.

3) Moccasins: They are comfy, casual and convenient, but they tend to stretch or fade so I keep going back for more.

4) White v-neck tees: I ALWAYS spill something on my white tees but they are the foundation of my fashion! I NEED them!

5) Jeans: I have a million pairs of jeans – the same color, the same cut. I just can’t help myself.



C: 1) Chuck Taylors

2) Grey J. Crew tees

3) Levi’s 501s

4) Risky Biz Sunglasses

5) Acqua Di Parma cologne

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

Do you love them? There’s no such thing as too much! But here’s a trick to help you out: Divide the price by the amount of times you think you’ll wear them and you’ll see if they are worth it.



12. Who is your style soulmate?

J: I’m gonna have to go with MK Olsen again on this one.

13. It’s your Final Supper—;who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

Creepy… The more the merrier, anyone can come, and it’s a cheeseburger and ice cream sundae buffet. The Bud Light would flow like water!

14. Did you go to prom? What did you wear?

J: Yes, of course! I wore an AMAZING BCBG dress… I’m from Ohio and that’s as fancy as prom dresses get. It was backless! I was voted best prom dress for my class (just sayin’). And I wore gold heels and fake eyelashes.

C: I totally didn’t go. I ended up wearing eyeliner, going to a carnival with my friends, and getting chased by metal heads. I love the 80s!



15. What theme song best describes your life?

Cheers or Who’s the Boss

16. What inspires you?

Definitely our customers. They amaze us every single day with their suggestions and their dedication to fred flare. We only do the blog for them!