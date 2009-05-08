Jen Kao and Fern Mallis to Receive Awards

Next Thursday, Parsons will be presenting the final projects from their AAS program. AAS focuses on learning design for those who are seeing a career change. This year they will also present their first AAS Icon Award to Fern Mallis, senior vice president of IMG Fashion (and now judge on Bravo’s “The Fashion Show”). Jen Kao will also be on hand to receive the Stacey Nipps Alumni award. Kao had a background in studio art before switching to fashion design.

Speaking of “The Fashion Show“, did anyone watch last night?

[WWD]