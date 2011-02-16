Jen Goes Pedaling in Jersey

Jen took a break from filming her new flick, Bounty Hunter, co-starring Gerard Butler, in New Jersey to pedal a bike buggy around…without shoes on. Seems as though celebrities are loving the bike lane lately; earlier last month Reese Witherspoon and beau Jake Gyllenhaal were spotted pedaling around Italy.

Butler is set to play Jen’s ex husband. Even though rumors are swarming that Jen has recently started dating The Hangover hunk and funny man Bradley Cooper, perhaps the movie’s plot line will cause roles to reverse and flames will spark with the Scottish co-star. After all, who can resist a sexy accent and scruffy beard? Not us.