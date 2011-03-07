Jen Aniston Tests the Waters of Viral Videos for Smartwater

Normally I’m a fan of quirky YouTube videos, sometimes even when they’re promoting a product (I think it’s the marketing student in me). That being said, there is a delicate balance of humor and hype that needs to be reached in order for the video to be entertaining. Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t find Jen Aniston funny (she was definitely not the funny one even in her Friends days.) So what do you do when funny fails? Go into slo-mo and flip your hair around. So here’s her “viral video” for Smartwater. I vote she sticks to print ads.