Jen Aniston Talks Babies In Balmain & Balenciaga In Elle

Elle‘s November 2011 Women in Hollywood issue is star-studded beyond belief, featuring celebrities like Michelle Pfeiffer, Evan Rachel Wood, Naomi Watts, Elizabeth Olsen, and Barbra Streisand – and the cover girl is none other than my favorite person in the world, Jennifer Aniston. The actress and director looks stunning in a Balmain top and Balenciaga satin shorts. As usual, she keeps her accessories simple, opting for a Cartier necklace and link bracelets by David Yurman.

She opens up to the mag about the recent rumors that her and beau Justin Theroux are trying desperately to have a baby. “There’s no desperation,” she tells Elle. “If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. I’m at peace with whatever the plan is. But will you hate me if I say I don’t want to talk about my relationship?”

After all the public scrutiny she went through following her infamous divorce to Brad Pitt, I can understand why she wants to keep the details on the down low. If you’ve seen Terry Richardson‘s pics of the duo, you know how in love they are.Even if she’s playing coy, Jennifer is always refreshing and honest in interviews. There’s a reason why she is America’s sweetheart, people. And while I appreciate her “if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be” attitude about children, I’m praying for a mini-Aniston!