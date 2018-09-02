15 Instagram-Worthy Jell-O Shot Recipes You Need for Labor Day

If I’m being honest, I never really got into Jell-O shots in college. They were always made with the worst possible vodka. (Anybody else familiar with Skol? No? Lucky you.) Plus, they always stained my mouth, and their presentation—in a plastic shot glass, on a sticky beer pong table—wasn’t exactly tempting.
Then in my mid-20s, a friend brought a tray of crazy-adorable strawberry margarita Jell-O shots to a party. Like, literally tequila jello served inside a strawberry, complete with a salt-sugar rim and tiny lime garnishes. This was before I had a Pinterest account, so it was news to me that something this cute and fun existed. Needless to say, I was changed. (And I signed up for Pinterest.)
Since then, I’ve tried my hand at so many fun variations of this twee, crowd-pleasing edible shot. I’ve made lemon Jell-O shots in lemon slices, caramel Jell-O shots in apple slices, and watermelon Jell-O shots in mini limes with black salt for seeds.
I’ve even developed my own Jell-O shot recipe, which you’ll find below along with the aforementioned ones. (Spoiler alert: My recipe involves scooping the flesh out of an entire watermelon and filling it with super boozy Jell-O—reinforced with an extra package of unflavored gelatin so the slices actually stand up on their own. Trust me, they’re a really good conversation starter.)
So whether or not you’re already hip to the Insta-worthy Jell-O shot trend, you’d be a fool not to try one of the following 15 recipes for your upcoming Labor Day barbecue. Or for any occasion, really.
Pink Starburst Jell-O Shots
Whipped cream vodka, Cool Whip and strawberry Jell-O are the main ingredients in this fun recipe, which is just as good for a girls' night in as a big party.
Spicy Bloody Mary Jell-O Shots
Craving something savory? These Bloody Mary Jell-O shots, made inside a tomato, are the perfect answer. If you want to really lean into the theme, go crazy with garnishes like celery, bacon, olives, cheese and maybe even some extra celery salt or horseradish.
Caramel Apple Pie Moonshine Jell-O Shots
If you really want to knock everybody's socks off, serve them a Jell-O shot in a pie.
Bomb Pop Jell-O Shots
It's not the Fourth of July, I know, but Labor Day is still an American holiday. And seriously, do you even need an excuse to make these festive treats?
XXL Watermelon Jell-O Shots
I'm partial to these huge, impressive watermelon Jell-O shots because, well, I wrote the original recipe. That also means that I can attest to how much your party guests will be talking about them for weeks afterward.
Strawberry Margarita Jell-O Shots
You'll need a melon baller, a little patience and probably some extra strawberries for this one (because you're bound to over-scoop a few), but it's totally worth it. The process is multistep, but still beginner-friendly.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Jell-O Shots
Can't decide whether to bring booze or dessert? This here is the perfect two-in-one.
Fishbowl Jell-O Shots
I'm guessing you don't have a bottle of blue curaçao on hand, but it's definitely worth it to pick one up for these cute shots that also deliver the world's best candy (in my opinion).
Caramel Apple Jell-O Shots
It's not Halloween yet, but these sweet, totally edible Jell-O shots are too good to wait for.
Pink Lemonade Jell-O Shots
There's nothing like cold lemonade on a hot end-of-summer day. The boozy Jell-O factor just makes it that much better.
Watermelon Tequila Jell-O Shots
If huge watermelon slice shots aren't your style, these mini "watermelon" jello shots, made in lime peels, are a pretty adorable alternative.
Swedish Fish Jell-O Shots
I've already mentioned that Swedish fish are my favorite candy, so it shouldn't surprise you that I'm including these Jell-O shots, which you could honestly mistake for legit Swedish fish.
Lemon Cake Jell-O Shots
You probably already know that everything is better with sprinkles, but did you ever think to apply that knowledge to a Jell-O shot?
Lemon Meringue Jell-O Shots
Red, White and Blue Strawberry Jell-O Shots
These double-layer, triple-flavor shots are maximum Americana, and, frankly, they put a traditional flag cake to shame.
