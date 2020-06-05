Jeffrey Epstein’s Net Worth Proves Just How ‘Filthy Rich’ He Really Was

Scroll To See More Images

After bingeing the new Netflix documentary series, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, many are still wondering what exactly Jeffrey Epstein’s net worth really was. The docuseries reveals harrowing details about the convicted sex offender’s relationships with his victims, pieced together through first-person accounts and legal testimonies. Now, we can also reveal how Epstein’s victims could go after his money.

When Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges in July 2019, court documents revealed an extensive list of his assets for federal prosecutors to investigate. They revealed a whopping net worth—but maybe not as massive as some believed.

Epstein isn’t quite a billionaire, according to this investigation. But you’ll still be surprised by everything he owned before his alleged death by suicide in a Manhattan, NY federal jail cell. For everything we know about Jeffrey Epstein’s net worth, just keep on reading.

How did Jeffrey Epstein make money?

Federal prosecutors unveiled documents that set his assets at $559,120,954 as of June 2019. That included earnings of $122.7 million in private equities, $56.5 million in cash, and $14.3 million in fixed income from the financier’s various hedge funds. Epstein also made money from the real estate market. He boasted a large property portfolio, made up of island in the Caribbean (often the sites of his illegal trafficking and sex-rings), homes in New York, Paris, a ranch in New Mexico, and another five-bedroom home in Florida.

According to New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Epstein also owned approximately 15 vehicles—two of which were airplanes.

What happens to Jeffrey Epstein’s money now that he’s dead?

While Epstein’s will left his assets in a private trust for his brother, Mark, it’s possible that his victims could pursue civil cases against his estate for the money. Lisa Bloom, a lawyer for some of the women who went to trial against Epstein, has called for the administrators of Epstein’s estate to freeze his assets and allocate funds to his victims.

“I am calling today for the administrators of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to freeze all his assets and hold them for his victims who are filing civil cases,” the lawyer wrote on Twitter in 2019. “Their lives have been shattered by his sexual assaults, their careers derailed. They deserve full and fair compensation NOW.”

What was Jeffrey Epstein’s net worth?

Two days before his alleged death by suicide in August 2019, Epstein signed a will that listed his net worth at $577,672,654.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is available to stream on Netflix.