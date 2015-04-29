Editor’s Pick: A Show-Stopping Pair of White Beaded Mules

Jeffrey Cambell Uber Beaded Leather Mule, $160; at Nasty Gal

If you’ve been lusting over Tibi’s neutral-toned fringe mules (shown below) for weeks now, we think you’ll like the fun take on the style by the king of kitsch, Jeffrey Campbell. Unlike Tibi’s fringe-adorned Spring shoe, which retails for $485 on Shopbop, Campbell’s beaded style is a bit more reasonably priced at $160 on Nasty Gal.

Aside from the cool perspex beading, the affordable style has a mirrored heel (fun!) and is made from genuine white leather–so you know it’s a statement shoe that won’t fall apart.

It’s only just landed at Nasty Gal, so there’s still a full range of sizes available–but we doubt that’ll last long, so you might want to commit to buying now.

Photo: The Style Scribe