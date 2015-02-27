Jeffrey Campbell Has a $155 Version of Dior’s Sneaker Pump

Ripping off big-name designers is nothing new in the fashion game, and we’re all for affordable takes on runway trends, but Jeffrey Campbell’s take on Dior’s sneaker pump is perhaps a little too similar, even for us.

Right now on Jeffrey Campabell and Nasty Gal’s websites you can buy a sporty $155 pump that is pretty much exactly the same as the shoes that walked down Raf Simon‘s Dior runway for fall 2014. Not only that, but the platform style comes in three, suspiciously Dior-inspired colors: Blue, green and black, yellow and nude, and black and white. Jeffrey Campbell’s sneaker-pump hybrid also features the same patent finish, ankle strap, angular heel and platform sole.

No matter how firm your morals are when it comes to designer rip-offs, you have to admit Jeffrey Campbell’s $155 pricetag is a lot more palatable than Dior asking prices, particularly for a kitschy, statement shoe.

If you are planning on buying the copy, it might make you feel better to remember even Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing said he loves it when retailers like Zara copy him, and considers it the hallmark of a successful design. Here are a couple more pictures that prove just how similar the two styles are: