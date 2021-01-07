Jeffree Star Just Responded to Rumors Kanye West Cheated on Kim Kardashian With Him

This was a rumor we never expected. Jeffree Star responded to rumors Kanye West cheated with him before Kim Kardashian’s divorce. News broke that Kim and Kanye were headed toward a divorce after six years of marriage on Tuesday, January 5. The couple, who married in 2014 after three years of dating, share four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

After the news broke, a rumor was posted on TikTok by user @realavalouiise that Kanye had been “hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru” for a while. Louise claimed that she’s known about the gossip “for months,” which is why it came as “no surprise” that Kanye’s marriage with Kim was on its way toward divorce. “A lot of people in the scene have known for a while,” Louise, who has 554,000 TikTok followers, said in the video.

Louise went on to like comments from viewers who asked if the beauty guru was Jeffree. She claimed in a second TikTok video that her friend is a celebrity lawyer in Los Angeles met with Kim months ago and “was given evidence” about Kanye’s alleged affair with Jeffree. The rumors spread even more after fans saw that Jeffree deleted a 2011 tweet in which he claimed to have hung out with Kanye at a party. “last night was so fun! xoxo,” Jeffree wrote in a since-deleted tweet to Kanye. Louise later told Insider that she couldn’t provide “concrete evidence” to her claims. That said, it didn’t take long for the rumors spread across the internet, with Jeffree responding.

@realavalouiise i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss ♬ original sound – Ava Louise

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jeffree broke his silence on the rumors by posting a photo of him in a pink robe with the caption: “I’m ready for Sunday Service 🕊,” a reference to Kanye’s Sunday Service. Jeffree also tagged himself in Caspar, Wyoming. As fans know, Kanye owns a $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyoming, which is three hours from Caspar, where Jeffree has a part-time residence.

Jeffree also responded to the rumors in a text to Twitter user @KeemStar, the owner behind the YouTube account DramaAlert. In the tweet, Keem asked the YouTuber, “Jeffree what do I say about these current rumors with you and Kanye.” Jeffree then responded, “Hahaha. I’m having the best time in Wyoming, come visit sometime!”

So what’s the truth? It looks like the rumors are false and Jeffree is just trolling fans. A source told E! News on Wednesday that there’s “no truth” to the speculation. “There is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumors,” the insider said. Well, there’s that.