Jeff Lewis & Ryan Brown Return on Flipping Out

Last night’s premiere of the third season of Flipping Out, a reality series on Bravo, proved to be rather interesting. Like seasons one and two, the show focuses on the antics of a real estate investor, Jeff Lewis, and his comrade, Ryan Brown, who has his very own design company called “Brown Designs!” How exciting, and totally unpredictable. To its credit, it is very funny and exceptionally produced.

Watch Flipping Out on Tuesday’s on Bravo at 10/9c. The light-hearted entertainment and sometimes mindless reality television is just what the doctor ordered. Especially after a cocktail or two.

