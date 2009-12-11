Jeff Bridges’ Practical Relationship Advice (Plus 10 Sure-Fire Ways to Get Dating Bliss)

Since his iconic role as The Dude in The Big Lebowski, we haven’t seen much of Jeff Bridges. Not that he hasn’t done anything since, but we just haven’t felt the desire to drop $12 on movies like How to Lose Friends and Alienate People. Call us crazy.

His most recent role has the actor playing opposite Maggie Gyllenhaal in Crazy Heart, due out in theaters next Friday. Bridges’ character starts off as a poor man, lacking not only in funds but in love as well, but as most movies go, we’re thinking Maggie’s character helps him turn things around.

In Bridges’ real life, though, he’s been with the same woman for 32 years, which in Hollywood time is about five times that long…or something like that. How have Bridges and his wife managed to work it out for over three decades? The actor kept his explanation simple: “Don’t get a divorce,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “That will keep you together, you know.” Very well said, Jeff. We like a man with common sense.

Now that you’ve heard it from The Dude, here are 10 things we think will make your relationship last:

1. Say the L word. You know that overused love quote, something about not telling your loved ones that you love them enough? Sappy as it may be, it’s true. Say it out loud and say it proud.

2. It’s the little things that count. Find ways throughout the week to show your significant other you care. Whether it be letting them pick out a movie at BlockBuster this time (without whining) or doing their dishes when you know they’ve had a long day, little acts of kindness go a long way. Check out our list of 10 guy-friendly dates that will make him love you more.

3. Make peace with the parents. You don’t want to be the one to separate him from his family (it’s a recipe for resentment, trust us), even if they can act like crazy aliens from time to time. Making an effort to get to know them is half the battle.

4. Don’t be stubborn. Nothing is worse in a relationship than two people who always think they are right. So admit you are wrong from time to time–we promise, it will feel good. Just try it.

5. Give eachother space. Clingy is not cute, and having room to breathe is crucial when you’re a duo. If you live with your loved one, communicate with each other about spending time alone from time to time to make sure you can still hear your own thoughts.

6. Love yourself. Without self-respect and a confidence about your own persona, it will be hard for another person to treat you how you deserve to be treated. Apologies for sounding like a self-help book, but it’s true: self love comes first.

7. Don’t cheat. Well, at least not if you want your boyfriend to ever trust you again/keep you around for a day longer. If you’ve cheated before, don’t let the “once a cheater, always a cheater” saying hold true.



8. Have some trust. If you would describe yourself as a jealous person, you’re just going to have to snap out of it. Not only are the jealous types aggravating to deal with, but they can wound their loved ones easily by creating issues in the relationship that don’t exist in reality.

9. Talk it out. When shit hits the fan, don’t slam your bedroom door and yell “I hate you!” like you did when you were five. Communicating about your frustrations and needs will not only resolve issues faster, but it will help you learn more about one another, bringing you closer in the end.

10. Keep up the excitement. We all know the honeymoon stage is the most exciting time in a relationship, but it doesn’t have to come to a complete halt once you reach that 6 month mark. Find ways to explore new territory with your significant other and get spontaneous to keep some of the fire alive.