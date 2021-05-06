10 Foolproof Pairs of Jeans To Buy If You Have a Long Torso & Short Legs

Scroll To See More Images

Regardless of your body shape, size, and height, finding the perfect jeans to fit your body is never an easy task — and no one is exempt from this universally frustrating struggle (yes, even those long-legged supermodels have trouble). Finding jeans for a long torso and short legs, however, is a uniquely unsettling experience, because it seems that the majority of denim designers failed to remember this fairly common body type is, in fact, in existence.

In fact, long torso and long waistline are oftentimes viewed as virtually the same thing, but that’s not exactly the case — you can have a short waist and long rise too, and while it’s often that thought that long torsos belong only to tall people, this type of body proportions actually has nothing to do with height. Unfortunately, these nuances are often neglected in on-trend denim designs, which makes it difficult for those of us to find actually flattering jeans in our size (and, perhaps more importantly, designed with proper proportions) that hit all the other benchmarks in jeans that we’re seeking — and that we freaking deserve (!!!).

In fact, while most of us are familiar with the horizontal body type theory (pear, apple, hourglass, etc.) the vertical body type model, which is based on the ratio and balance of your torso to your legs is grossly under-considered in fashion design — especially in the jeans sector. The good news is that, with some extensive research and hours of scrolling, I’ve found quite a few pairs of jeans that are not only suitable for those of us with long torsos and short legs, but actually flattering AF to boot. Scroll through to check out some of my favorite styles below.

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Jeans

The beloved wedgie jeans are designed to resemble the coveted vintage 501’s (which are perfect in theory, but not as flattering in fit). The modest high-rise fit and slightly cropped hem are perfect for showcasing a long torso and making the legs appear longer.

AE Curvy Super High-Waisted Flare Jean Flared denim with a high-rise cut are one of the best jean cuts to balance out proportions, break up a long torso and create the illusion of longer gams. Plus, this TikTok-approved style is available in short, regular, and tall fits. AE Super Curvy Flare Jeans $49.95 buy it

Agolde Riley High Rise Straight Crop

These slightly cropped, vintage-inspired jeans are designed with an 11-inch rise (perfect for accentuating long torsos) and a 27-inch inseam (perfect for short legs). Plus, the high-rise fit and straight leg cut make your legs appear longer.

Vibrant Balloon Mom Jeans

Despite the style’s name, these chic, intricately tailored jeans will not make you look like a balloon. In fact, the combination of the high-rise cut, relaxed leg, and tapered hem are all ultra-flattering for shorter stems and lengthy torsos.

Madewell Roadtripper Slim Boyjeans in Aylesbury Wash