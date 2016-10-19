The Absolute Best Jeans for Curvy Women

If your waist-to-hip ratio falls more towards the Kardashian end of the spectrum, odds are you’ve experienced one or two of the following issues when shopping for denim: jeans that should fit your waist, but barely come up over your thighs, fading and whiskering in all the wrong places, and, of course, the dreaded waistband gap. Yep, the struggle is real.
It doesn’t have to be, though—there are some jeans out there that have been tried and tested for wide hips and/or big butts, which will save you a trip to the tailor. (For the ones already in your closet that are giving you trouble, do consider taking them in to the pros, though.)
Ever the savvy businesswoman, Khloe Kardashian even launched a denim line this week called Good American specifically catering to the market she knows best, enlisting a crew from the campaign that includes Jordyn Woods, Mina Mahmood, Gabi Gregg, and Malika and Khadijah Haqq (and, surely, her famous sisters and their selfie skills soon enough).
We polled our curvy friends and combed through a LOT of online reviews to come up with 15 pairs that get top reviews across the board—some of which are designed for plus-sizes, others of which are better suited to smaller hourglass figures. Shop all of the picks in the gallery ahead.
"I just tried AE high rise jeans (24-inch waist and 38-inch butt/hips, 5'6") and they're the best so far, with the exception of Hot Miami Styles, which are sometimes amazing and sometimes really inconsistent depending on how much poly is in the blend."—@thereturnofspongefan
Hi-Rise Jegging, $49.95; at American Eagle (sizes 00-20, and Short-X-Long)
"Once I started buying Lucky Brand jeans, I never looked back. They don't have inseam options for the plus sizes, but I honestly think they're worth hemming. Mine have lasted years, and they don't have that 'gap in the back' or 'mom jeans' problem."—@duchessnukem
Emma Boot, $62.95 (was $89.50); at Lucky Brand (sizes 14-28)
"A while back, somebody recommended Uniqlo ultra stretch skinnies for ladies with big hips/butt and a small waist (like, ridiculous ratio status). This has been the bane of my existence for my entire adult life, and I bought them on a whim just to see if I could finally find jeans that fit my booty and don't gap in the waist. Well … the Uniqlo ultra stretch skinnies are my holy grail pants! I bought them on a whim (and I NEVER buy clothes online) and they are seriously incredible. I can wear them for days on end and they don't stretch out, they fit perfectly for my hip:waist ratio, and they are the most flattering jeans I've ever owned. Absolutely worth the $45. If any other ladies here struggle with finding jeans that fit in all the right places, please do yourself a favor and take the plunge. At 5'8" with a 26" waist and 38" hips, I bought a size 28, and they fit like a glove."—@shwaycool
Ultra Stretch Jeans, $39.90; at Uniqlo (sizes 21-36)
"I have a pretty dramatic hip:waist ratio (30" waist and 48" hips) and the best jeans I have found are the mid-rise or high-rise skinny jean styles at the Gap. My current favorite are the resolution high-rise skinnies. They are a little stretchy but still pretty firm—they don't feel like jeggings. Most of my hip girth is in the butt so I don't know if this style would work for women with wider hips; however, they work great for my body and it's really nice not to have to wear a belt. FYI, if you are trying on two sizes and you can get the smaller size on your body in the dressing room, buy that pair. Gap jeans tend to stretch out almost a full size in my experience after a day of wear."—Reddit user
Authentic 1969 True Skinny High-Rise Jeans, $69.95; at Gap
Citizens of Humanity Melanie High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans, $238; at Anthropologie (sizes 24-32)
"After a year if living across the country from my entire family, I got a care package from my mom that included a pair of Ann Taylor LOFT curvy skinny jeans. I thought it was a bizarre thing to put in a care package, and I didn't even think to try them on for a week—but when I did, my god, they were the best fit I have ever experienced. They're a great dark wash, soft, professional enough to wear to work but comfy enough to keep on in the evening."—@zerotwozerofour
Curvy Straight Leg Jeans, $39.50 (was $79.50); at LOFT (sizes 24-32 and Petite-Tall)
Slink Jeans Ripped Roll Cuff Boyfriend Jeans, $98; at Nordstrom
"Uniqlo ultra stretch are great! I have a 27-inch waist and 39-inch hips—I still can't believe they actually fit. And the sizing is consistent!"—@runlizzyrun
Ultra Stretch Jeans, $39.90; at Uniqlo
"In the US? Eshakti.com. I'm 41-29-45/30HH and order from them all the time. They tailor their clothing to your measurements. Make an account, go into your account and save all those drop-down measurements (there are more there versus on the dress customize page). When you order, you'll also need to add into the comments field your high point shoulder (hps) to underbust measurement."—@elleisnotmyname1
Straight Leg Black Jeans, $79.95; at eShakti (custom sizing)
NYDJ Sylvia Stretch Relaxed Boyfriend Jeans, $134; at Nordstrom (sizes 14-24W)
"I'm 5'4", about 150lbs, and I just got a pair of jeggings from American Eagle in a 10 short, and they fit like a GLOVE! I will definitely be purchasing more jeans from AE."—@kdennis
AEO Denim X4 Hi-Rise Jegging Crop, $49.95; at American Eagle (sizes 00-20 and Short-X-Long)