The Absolute Best Jeans for Curvy Women

If your waist-to-hip ratio falls more towards the Kardashian end of the spectrum, odds are you’ve experienced one or two of the following issues when shopping for denim: jeans that should fit your waist, but barely come up over your thighs, fading and whiskering in all the wrong places, and, of course, the dreaded waistband gap. Yep, the struggle is real.

It doesn’t have to be, though—there are some jeans out there that have been tried and tested for wide hips and/or big butts, which will save you a trip to the tailor. (For the ones already in your closet that are giving you trouble, do consider taking them in to the pros, though.)

Ever the savvy businesswoman, Khloe Kardashian even launched a denim line this week called Good American specifically catering to the market she knows best, enlisting a crew from the campaign that includes Jordyn Woods, Mina Mahmood, Gabi Gregg, and Malika and Khadijah Haqq (and, surely, her famous sisters and their selfie skills soon enough).

We polled our curvy friends and combed through a LOT of online reviews to come up with 15 pairs that get top reviews across the board—some of which are designed for plus-sizes, others of which are better suited to smaller hourglass figures. Shop all of the picks in the gallery ahead.