Jean Paul Gaultier Target Collection Confirmed

We never would have believed it a few years ago if you told us that most of our favorite designers would translate their iconic runway looks into remarkable retail price points for real women. We’ve all been anxiously awaiting the highly anticipated Rodarte collection that will go on sale this November, and already there is another collection in the works.

Jean Paul Gaultier first gained mainstream acceptance after working with Madonna, designing the iconic cone shaped bra, a silhouette that appeared in many of his designs for the Spring 2010 collection. Best known for pushing the boundaries of conventional design concepts, we can’t even begin to imagine what he will design for Target. We’re hoping he translates his innerwear as outwear into styles that we can actually wear out (and afford).

The line will launch online and in 250 retail outlets nationwide on March 7 and will remain on sale until April 11. This is a much tighter distribution than Target designer collaborations prior, so make sure to mark your calendar and get to the nearest Target hours before it opens.