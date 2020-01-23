The Jean Paul Gaultier Paris Haute Couture Show Makes Me Feel Like I’m Hallucinating—in the Coolest Way

I have never in my life used a hallucinatory drug for recreation or otherwise, but after skimming through photos from the Jean Paul Gaultier Paris Haute Couture 2020 runway show, I feel like I’ve been doing ‘shrooms for hours. Sure, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week typically brings some wild ensembles that most of us could never wear outside of the comfort of a very elaborate costume party; however, these Jean Paul Gaultier runway looks are something else. Suddenly, I’m questioning what around me is real. This was Jean Paul Gaultier’s final show, and he truly went all out for it.
First of all, I’d like to point out that in addition to all the incredibly wild ensembles, the legendary Boy George performed on the runway. Sorry, what?! I personally love it when designers have singers perform on the runway, and Boy George making an appearance might be the most incredible runway moment I have yet to witness. Even this singular event seems absolutely unreal—and I haven’t even gotten to the clothes.
WWD/Shutterstock. Boy George performs on the catwalk Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France
Because there are so many absolutely mind-blowing and wild looks from this Spring/Summer collection from Jean Paul Gaultier, I’ve collected all of the craziest ensembles below. From Karlie Kloss looking through a giant magnifying glass to a model made to look like a blow-up doll, this runway show will leave you feeling like you just went on the wildest trip of your life. Good luck and godspeed, friends.
WWD/Shutterstock. Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock. Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Paris Jackson on the catwalk Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock (10532168ax) Karlie Kloss on the catwalk Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Kiddy Smile on the catwalk Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Gigi Hadid on the catwalk Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Irina Shayk on the catwalk Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Dita Von Teese on the catwalk Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Anna Cleveland on the catwalk Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Tess McMillan on the catwalk Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Bella Hadid on the catwalk Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Winnie Harlow on the catwalk Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Jean Paul Gaultier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020