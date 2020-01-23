The Jean Paul Gaultier Paris Haute Couture Show Makes Me Feel Like I’m Hallucinating—in the Coolest Way

Scroll To See More Images

I have never in my life used a hallucinatory drug for recreation or otherwise, but after skimming through photos from the Jean Paul Gaultier Paris Haute Couture 2020 runway show, I feel like I’ve been doing ‘shrooms for hours. Sure, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week typically brings some wild ensembles that most of us could never wear outside of the comfort of a very elaborate costume party; however, these Jean Paul Gaultier runway looks are something else. Suddenly, I’m questioning what around me is real. This was Jean Paul Gaultier’s final show, and he truly went all out for it.

First of all, I’d like to point out that in addition to all the incredibly wild ensembles, the legendary Boy George performed on the runway. Sorry, what?! I personally love it when designers have singers perform on the runway, and Boy George making an appearance might be the most incredible runway moment I have yet to witness. Even this singular event seems absolutely unreal—and I haven’t even gotten to the clothes.

Because there are so many absolutely mind-blowing and wild looks from this Spring/Summer collection from Jean Paul Gaultier, I’ve collected all of the craziest ensembles below. From Karlie Kloss looking through a giant magnifying glass to a model made to look like a blow-up doll, this runway show will leave you feeling like you just went on the wildest trip of your life. Good luck and godspeed, friends.

Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Haute Couture Spring/Sumer 2020

