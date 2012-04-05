Jean Paul Gaultier Inspires A Movie Night We’d Actually Skip The Bar For

We’re not going to lie, we’d do pretty much anything to get our hands on a hot little Jean Paul Gaultier number (I mean, who wouldn’t?). Which is why we’re totally stoked to learn about The Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Film Series at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco. Okay, so maybe we’re not actually going to make it out to Cali for the showings which are taking place tomorrow and Friday, but a girl can dream, right?

The movie nights include screenings of four films and performances, all of which are heavily influenced by Gaultier’s clothing. Included are The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover; The Fifth Element; The City of Lost Children and Truth or Dare, a documentary that follows Madonna‘s 1990 Blonde Ambition tour when she wore her iconic Gaultier cone bra.

So if you’re in the San Francisco area, make sure you scoot over to the Castro for some phenomenal fashion moments in film. Check out a clip from Madonna’s cone bra performance and let us know what your favorite Gaultier moment is in the comments section below!