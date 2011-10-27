Jean Paul Gaultier Exhibit Makes US Debut November 13th

After the Alexander McQueen exhibit wrapped at the Met in August, us fashion loving museum addicts were at quite a loss. Where would we go to get our next cultural fashion fix? Would there ever be another opportunity for us to stand on line for hours until we were finally allowed to glimpse a little piece of design heaven?

Well, thank goodness forJean Paul Gaultier. In an exhibit called”The Fashion World of Jean Paul Gaultier,” the public will have the chance to get up-close and personal with some of the most famous garments of all time. The collection will launch at theDallas Museum of Art on November 13th, kick-starting the next leg of its journey, which includes pit-stops inSan Francisco, Madrid, Rotterdam, and Stockholm.

Perhaps the most exciting component of the exhibit are two of Madonna‘s cone bras wornduring the 1990 Blond Ambition Tour (if you just squealed, that’s okay, we had the same reaction). But the Material Girl isn’t the only one represented in Gaultier’s tour de force.

Visitors will also get to peekan American flag coat made from ostrich feathers, leather and tulle created for Kylie Minogue‘s first American tour in 2009 anda motorcycle suit with headlights designed by Gaultier for Pedro Almodvar’s 1993 film Kika.

Along with the opening of the exhibit in the US, November also marks the publishing date of the424-page exhibition catalogue, which features interviews withGaultier friends, colleagues, and muses including Madonna, Pedro Almodvar, Carla Bruni Sarkozy, Carine Roitfeld, Boy George, Helen Mirren, Dita Von Teese, Tom Ford, and Victoria Abril, among others.

Exhibition curator and catalogue editor, Thierry-Maxime Loriot, had some glowing words of praise for Gaultier, gushing:

When you see the craftsmanship and all the work and how imaginative Gaultier is, I consider him a real artist. He designed more than 150 collections for himself, 15 for Herms, countless collaborations with movie directors from Peter Greenaway to Luc Besson, dance choreographers, pop stars and all the videos he collaborated on, no other designer has ever achieved that much, but what is most fascinating is that it is always innovative, always new, never boring, which is exceptional. He initiates the trends rather than following them, which explains why he is still here after 35 years.

Preach.

Didn’t think it could get any better? Well, think again. To go along with Gaultier’s famed, er, eccentricity, the mannequins lucky enough to sport the clothes will randomly sing, chant, and comment as you walk through the exhibition. Haunted house or museum exhibit? You decide.

We love Gaultier and are seriously considering taking a trip to Dallas just to pop in and experience this exhibit for ourselves. For those of you lucky enough to live in one of the spots set to host this amalgamation of greatness, make sure you share your experiences with the rest of us!

Not in the mood to travel? Snag a piece of Gaultier history for yourself and order a copy of the catalogue.

Between McQueen and Gaultier, we are left wondering, whose next on the list of fashion-themed museum collections? Any guesses?

Click through the slideshow above for a sneak peek at items featured in the collection and the cover of the catalogue!