Jane Birkin has been known for many things. Those eyes. That progeny. The bag. The breathy voice!

Yes, British born actress/singer/muse received possibly her fair share of attention when she married France’s most idolized and polarizing musician/director/60s icon Serge Gainsbourg, who courted controversy while exuding the laissez-faire attitude necessary for keeping one’s cool amid a flurry of attention.

Before Birkin made waves with her design for the much-coveted Hermes Birkin bag, she made (sound) waves with her recording of the scandalous 1969 hit “Je T’aime…Moi Non Plus.” Alongside Gainsbourg, her breathy performance simulated (or did it?) a female orgasm, and the song was banned in many countries, while reaching number one in the UK.

Now, Birkin releases her first self-penned album, “Enfants d’Hiver,” reminiscent of her youth, spent in England. The album hits the U.S. tomorrow.

If you’re wondering where else you know Birkin from, perhaps it’s her artistic brood.

There’s Kate Barry, a photographer, and daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg, herself an actress who has dabbled in music (you may know her as the sad but lovely heroine in Michel Gondry’s “The Science of Sleep,” and from being possibly the only woman to pull off Balenciaga’s hand-painted and embossed “couture” latex dress. As a muse to Balenciaga creative director, Nicolas Ghesquiere, it makes sense that she would be such a vision in it.)

Multi-talented daughter Lou Doillon has dabbled in acting, music, and modeling. When StyleCaster saw her sipping espresso at the Café de Flore in Paris, she was the epitome of effortless French chic, as cigarette smoke got caught in her long curly tresses tumbling down a floral frock and a chunky grey cardigan. Ahh, the French.