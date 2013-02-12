All the Looks: J.Crew’s Colorful, Opulent Fall 2013 Collection

J.Crew only started showing its higher-end ‘Collection’ label at New York Fashion Week a few seasons ago, but the presentation has already become a fashion editor favorite, both for its spectacular styling (hello, print-mixing) and its star wattage (hello, Beyonce and Solange).

After a series of mostly monochromatic collections from designers like Alexander Wang and Theyskens Theory, J.Crew’s Fall 2013 collection was a brightly-hued breath of fresh air. The label certainly does not shy away from color, using neon green, hot pink, and rich scarlet, among other shades, and went heavy on the opulent accessories, from layered necklaces to long leather gloves rendered in oxblood.

J.Crew being J.Crew, the collection prodded some editors to start making shopping lists right there in Lincoln Center. Top picks from the collection included a sporty leather jacket, brocade skirts, and a camel-colored coat with a rhinestone-encrusted collar.