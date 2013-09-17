Here’s Why We Might Be Seeing Warby Parker Glasses at J. Crew Stores

Talk about a major partnership: Fortune exclusively reported today that infamously outspoken J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler has joined the board at relatively small but wildly successful eyewear brand Warby Parker. Drexler has been “lunching” with WP founders Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa on a regular basis, the report says, and he invested in their company earlier this year.

Another fun fact: all three business partners share a passion for spinning classes at SoulCycle; Blumenthal even calls Drexler “the Godfather of SoulCycle.” Whoa.

This sign of support from arguably one of fashion’s biggest players is a huge indicator that, as a brand, Warby Parker is gaining more and more steam. So much that, according to the report, Drexler’s main intention is to help the founders bring their eyewear—much loved by many a chic hipster for their unique business model that allows them to sell $95 glasses—into brick-and-mortar stores.

Will we see Warby Parker shades and spectacles being hawked in J.Crew locations soon? Maybe not, but it seems like very plausible possibility down the road.