This Chic Under-$200 Tote Might Be the Only Bag You Need This Spring

Although it feels far away, the arrival of spring (and the clothes and accessories that come along with it), gets closer each and every day. With that arrival, I’m going to need to make some major room in my closet for all the new goodies brands are releasing. At the top of my list, though, is J.Crew’s spring carry-all tote bag. I’ve always been a sucker for bags—And although I love collecting impractical (but cute!!) purses, there’s nothing I get more use out of than a classic tote that can hold all the essentials.

Because I work out of coffee shops most of the time, I need a bag big enough to hold a computer, charger, wallet, keys, glasses, headphones—You name it. It has to be sturdy, go with most of my outfits and—perhaps most importantly—look cute. While it might sound simple enough to find a tote that meets all of these requirements, you’d be surprised. I’ve had bags fall apart on me too quickly and bought totes that were not worth what I paid for them, but J.Crew’s carry-all tote seems to fit the bill. It’s sturdy, chic, goes with pretty much anything you might wear and comes at a budget-friendly price point of $168.

J.Crew designed their carry-all tote to fit laptops perfectly, as well as include a detachable zipper pouch you can use as a wallet—or to keep things like lip gloss and tampons from rolling around at the bottom of your bag. Whether you need a tote to bring to work, use as a shopping bag at farmers markets or just have an affinity for cute bags (Trust me. I get it.), this tote is sure to be the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.

This perfect spring bag also comes in four different colors, so you can pick what suits your typical outfit situation best. For those of you who live in all-black, there’s (of course) a black tote that will blend right in. If you’re more of a colorful dresser, there’s also a red option. Brown bag-lovers, there’s a tote for you, too. And, those of you who prefer navy over black, have no fear—There’s a navy carry-all tote, as well. Of course, you’re always welcome to snag all four and switch them out based on your outfit. I wouldn’t blame you.

