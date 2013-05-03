J.Crew Collaborates with Tabitha Simmons, Jennifer Meyer, and The Elder Statesman

J.Crew fans, rejoice! The brand has partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue for the third year in a row to support the 2012 Fashion Fund program, by launching three new collaborative lines with 2012 CFDA winner Greg Chait of downtown prep label The Elder Statesman and runners-up bohemian-chic Tabitha Simmons (who designed the adorable floral sandals above) and edgy jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer.

All three collections will launch in the J.Crew style guide and on jcrew.com on May 22; but eager shoppers (and fans of J.Crew executive creative director and president Jenna Lyons‘s sense of style) can head to the site on May 8 to sign up to shop an exclusive pre-sale on May 21. J.Crew provided a sneak peek into some of the designs you can expect to see, all of which stay true to J.Crew’s impeccable aesthetic standards when it comes to accessories and light summer sweaters.

Check out photos of the designs below, which include a dainty pair of dangly earrings with colorful stones by Jennifer Meyer, and an equally colorful cashmere sweater by Greg Chait.

MORE: What To Wear on a Date This Spring

Jenna Lyons: Her 20 All-Time Best Outfits