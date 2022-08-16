According To TikTok, J. Crew Is Officially Cool Again—Here’s Everything I’m Buying On Sale

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been a fan of Abercrombie’s gen-z revival, you’ll be thrilled to know that J.Crew has followed suit. The pieces are versatile—you’d look perfectly dressed wearing them on a boat or downtown New York City—and best of all, they’re currently discounted for J.Crew’s summer sale. Whether you’re looking for an outfit to soak in the last few weeks of summer in or are eager to start fall shopping, this sale is one you don’t want to miss.

The traditionally preppy brand has a new designer and based on the number of J.Crew hauls that have hit my TikTok FYP, the brand is styling a new type of cool girl. With the emergence of the coastal grandmother aesthetic last spring, younger fashionistas began to take interest in the refined, classic style of dressing. Micro-mini skirts were reconsidered in favor of long linen midis, cut-out crop tops were swapped for collared button-downs and tiny bags were stored inside a canvas “boat and tote”. J. Crew was ready to meet shoppers in the middle with pieces that feel elevated but still young.

I was personally pleasantly surprised by the number of adorable matching sets on the brand’s website. The selection of halter tops, slip dresses and denim feels more stylized than the options at Abercrombie & Fitch and has a higher quality level than Zara—I was instantly sold.

Harbour Side-Cutout Dress

I love the look of the oblique cut-outs on this dress because they are on the smaller side and add an hourglass effect to the silhouette. This dress is available in plus sizes XL-3X.

Lina Kitten-Heel Sandal

This pair of kitten heels have such a subtle heel that they’re almost flats—which means you’re hitting two trends in one! They come in four colors and are currently 30 percent off.

Pull-On Cotton Voile Midi Skirt

I’m a sucker for a matching set and this floral option is perfect. The skirt will pair nicely with a chunky knit sweater and boots in the fall!

Point Sur Palisades Flare Jean

If you’re looking for jeans that will go with every fall shoe trend, look no further than this straight-leg indigo-wash pair.

Crochet Sweater-Shell

A knit tank adds dimension and texture to even simple outfit combinations. Pair this one with linen pants and call it a day.

Wide-Leg Seaside Pant in Linen

This wide-leg option will be the only pair of linen pants you want to put on. They’re work-from-home and office-attire approved.

Vintage Rib Henley Tank

A good tank top is a wardrobe essential and I love the fit and material of this ribbed one. It comes in neutral and colorful options so you can mix, match and layer away.

Alicia Cupro Racerback Slip Dress

The perfect slip dress doesn’t exi—just kidding, it’s this floral option.

Scalloped Squareneck Pointelle Sweater

I’m already deep into fall shopping and this scalloped sweater is at the top of my purchase list. It’s lightweight and great for layering under blazers and trenchcoats.