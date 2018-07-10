J. Crew Partners with Universal Standard to (Finally) Expand Size Offerings

If there was ever a time for inclusivity, it’s now. Politics divide our nation—as does this season of The Bachelorette—and all we want is some good, old-fashioned retail therapy.

Luckily, J. Crew is here to ensure that we can all partake in said retail therapy.

Though it’s years behind the movement, fashion label J. Crew has finally announced that it’s partnered with famed plus-size brand Universal Standard to accommodate clothing sizes up to 5X. Meaning the tens of millions of women who haven’t been able to shop at J. Crew finally can.

Universal Standard is widely celebrated for being a size-inclusive brand, but also for making size-inclusive clothes that women actually want to wear; too often, labels shirk the trendiness of a piece for the sake of altering the design’s dimensions. But Universal Standard does no such thing, and J. Crew intends to capitalize on that front.

“We’re honored to have partnered with Universal Standard on this collection, which kicks off a much larger rollout of extended sizes, new fits, and fabrications across the brand. We’re on a mission to make great style available to everyone,” said Lisa Greenwald, J. Crew’s Chief Merchandising Officer.

The J. Crew X Universal Standard capsule collection will sell every single item in every single size, from XXS to 5X, meaning consumers won’t be limited to certain offerings based on their sizing preferences. And the best part? Nothing costs more than $250.

The capsule collection launches on J. Crew’s website July 10.